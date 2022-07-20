Debra Burns was “flabbergasted” when police told her that her ex-husband, David V. Sinopoli, was charged with the 1975 fatal stabbing of Lindy Sue Biechler.

Burns spoke briefly with reporters Wednesday morning as she watered her new asphalt driveway.

“I can’t say anything because I don’t know anything,” said Burns, whom police contacted Sunday after arresting Sinopoli. “I mean, I was interrogated by the cops for over an hour, so believe me.”

The death of Lindy Sue Biechler is the oldest cold case in Lancaster County, and if the case goes to trial, Burns said, she would have to testify.

According to Burns, nothing about their life together indicated Sinopoli had the capacity to commit the act police have charged him with. (Biechler was stabbed 19 times, and the knife was left in her neck.) She and Sinopoli had met at McCaskey High School, where they graduated in 1972. The two were married for 13 years.

As a young couple, they lived for more than a year in the apartment complex where Biechler also lived and was killed, but they had moved out sometime prior to August 1975. Burns said her ex-husband never mentioned anything about Biechler.

Burns knew the 19-year-old Biechler “just to say hi, in passing” in the four-unit apartment complex that’s about a half-mile away from Burns’ current home.

Their marriage produced two sons before they divorced. As for the divorce, she said, they simply grew apart.

“We got married too young. When you’re 19 and 20 …” she said. They were wed in February 1974.

Burns asked that her children not be contacted. LNP reporters had stopped by the home of one of her sons before visiting her. A woman who answered the door told reporters, “Nope.”

Reporters also visited the East Hempfield Township home of Sinopoli and his current wife, but no one answered, nor did anyone respond to a note left in the front storm door.

Co-worker: ‘It’s like a nightmare’

When one of Sinopoli’s co-workers, whom LNP | LancasterOnline granted anonymity, first heard the news Monday that he had been arrested, she didn’t believe it. She told herself, “It’s gotta be another Dave Sinopoli,” until more details came out and she couldn’t deny it any longer.

Since then, she’s been speaking nonstop with others who knew Sinopoli, and they all agreed the news was shocking. Many thought of him as a really nice guy, she said.

“Nobody ever feared him. There was nothing to fear,” she said. “It’s like a nightmare. We can’t get it out of our minds.”

She described Sinopoli as friendly and sociable, though he wasn’t a very outgoing person. However, he liked to help people whenever he could — usually offering up rides when it was needed. She said he didn’t drink or do drugs, either, and she had never seen him get angry before.

Before his mother died in December, Sinopoli spent a lot of time taking care of her while she was sick, the source said. She saw him as a “happy person” with a good marriage — he remarried in 1987 to Marina Suraci — and a loving relationship with his kids and grandchildren.

She said Sinopoli and his wife were traveling to Aruba from the Philadelphia International Airport when detectives were able to obtain a surreptitious DNA sample from a coffee cup he’d thrown away. The sample was the last bit of evidence investigators needed to arrest him.

Many people who knew Sinopoli are trying to tell themselves that the investigators are wrong and they’ve arrested the wrong person, she said, but she’s starting to believe it might be true. She wonders if he was “too nice” in order to hide a dark side of himself.

“I don’t understand how that Dave (from 1975) and this Dave could be the same person,” she said.