If not for the quick actions of his coworkers and Leola Elementary School nurse Katrina Krasinski, Terry Herr would likely be dead.

A heart attack incapacitated Herr, the beloved head custodian at the Conestoga Valley School District school, causing him to collapse onto the floor of the cafeteria – after students had left – in December 2022. When Krasinski arrived at his side, he was without a pulse.

Krasinski, 56, administered chest compressions to keep Herr’s blood flowing until he regained consciousness and paramedics arrived, but she said Herr, 59, was also saved by the quick actions of their colleagues.

“Everything fell into place beautifully,” Krasinski said. “It all came together because of the people that love (Herr).”

Herr has worked at Leola Elementary for 26 years and in that time, he’s made quite an impression, Krasinski said. A native of Laos, Herr arrived in the U.S. in 1980 as a political refugee fleeing the communist regime in the southeast Asian country following the end of the Vietnam War five years earlier. He attended high school in Philadelphia where he learned English and lived in New Jersey for a short time before taking a custodian job at Leola.

“He’s touched so many lives,” Krasinski said. “It’s just a wonderful blessing – a man who cares, a man who works hard, a man who smiles and does everything with a smile.”

Krasinski was recognized with the Conestoga Valley Award of Excellence and flowers – presented by Herr – at the district’s March school board meeting.

“I feel very humbled,” Herr said. “I cannot ask for anything more than what I got.”

Not only did the quick response of Krasinski and Herr’s other coworkers save his life but it aided him in the recovery process, according to Joseph Nichols, director of clinical education at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. Nichols also serves as the American Heart Association Training Center coordinator for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

“If CPR is not started within 2 minutes of the arrest, brain injury can occur and will progressively worsen over time until compressions are started,” Nichols wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “Chances of survival after 10 minutes without compressions are extremely low. For every minute CPR is not started, the chance of survival decreases by 7-10%.”

‘People wanted to help’

Herr was struck by the kind of cardiac arrest that’s often labeled a “silent killer,” Krasinski said.

“The doctor said if it wasn’t for the quick response or the chest compression, I wouldn’t make it,” Herr said.

Before that eventful December afternoon, Herr hadn’t suffered from any heart problems. The most significant ailment that ever plagued him was acid reflux, and that’s what he thought was bothering him shortly before he collapsed.

He’d taken a pill to calm what he thought was heartburn from the bowl of tomato soup he had for lunch.

His afternoon was spent where he is most days: the cafeteria, monitoring students during their lunch periods. When the students leave for the day, he works with other custodians to clean up the inevitable messes that are made in a school cafeteria.

The students had just wrapped up eating lunch and returned to classes when Herr started walking toward the bathroom. It seemed the pill he’d taken to calm his indigestion was taking a bit longer than usual to kick in but his vision became blurry as he walked across the cafeteria.

He doesn’t remember anything before waking up to Krasinski’s plea: “Terry, come to me.”

Krasinski was in the health room – one floor above the cafeteria – when it all happened. A teacher who’d walked by the open cafeteria doors the moment Herr collapsed sprinted up the stairs and burst into the health room to inform Krasinski that Herr needed medical attention.

The two ran back to the cafeteria where Krasinski found Herr on the ground, surrounded by the cafeteria workers. One had called 911.

Another teacher ran to the street to direct the ambulance to the closest doors. Luckily, the ambulance was only three minutes away from the school when called.

Krasinski administered the chest compressions to save Herr’s life and attached a defibrillator but paramedics arrived before it had initialized or sent any shocks to Herr’s heart.

“It gives me the chills because the hand of God was part of this,” Krasinski said. “But the other part is that he has been here for 26 years. He is loved by all and when people heard that it was Terry, people wanted to help and they just did everything they could.”

‘I was very lucky’

All Krasinski could do when she arrived home that day was worry about Herr.

“The hardest part was when I left school,” Krasinski said. “No one knew what happened.”

But, when she answered her first call at work the next morning, Herr was on the other end thanking her for saving his life.

“It just feels like a miracle,” Krasinski said. “I feel like I was part of something bigger than myself.”

During his five-day stay at the Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster city, Herr missed his coworkers at Leola.

“I wasn’t sure I’d be able to come back to the school and see everybody, talk to the people that I see every day,” he said.

Herr felt ready to head back just a day later after the doctors completed a procedure that left him feeling like a “different person,” like he’s never had any pain before.

The ordeal wasn’t over yet, though.

One night after he experienced cardiac arrest, he suffered a stroke.

Again, Herr escaped the worst possible outcome and was relatively unscathed. Bleeding from the stroke occurred in the lower parts of his brain where the main side effect was a temporary loss of vision.

“I was very lucky,” Herr said.

Herr returned to work under a modified half-day schedule for the week of Feb. 6 and resumed full-time Feb. 13. He said he was physically able to come back sooner but the doctor didn’t allow him to drive until he booked an appointment with an eye specialist for blurry vision symptoms.

Despite experiencing this sudden health scare, Herr plans to continue working.

“As of right now, I don’t plan on retiring any time soon,” Herr said.

The incident did scare his family, though. In fact, he still hasn’t explained the whole story to his mother, knowing it would worry her that she was so close to losing her son.

“I keep telling my wife – we always say that when it’s our time we wish that we just fell down and go,” Herr said. “I told her, ‘Well God didn’t take my wish. For some reason, he saved my life. He bring Katrina to the right spot.’”