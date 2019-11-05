The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, aka LIHEAP, is again offering assistance with heating bills, and state officials are urging people to apply now so they're getting help before bitter cold arrives.

People with household income up to 150 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for LIHEAP. This year, that’s $18,735 for a single person, $25,365 for a couple, $38,625 for a family of four and $51,885 for a family of six. Assistance is available through April 10, 2020, for renters and homeowners who qualify.

The state Department of Human Services, which oversees the program, said last year 328,700 Pennsylvania households received $90,879,764 in LIHEAP cash benefits averaging $276. The benefits are paid directly to utility companies on consumers’ behalf.

In addition, 134,826 households statewide received $53,353,453 in LIHEAP crisis benefits with an average benefit of $389.

Lancaster County received more than $2.1 million last year, with 6,906 households getting cash benefits and 1,953 getting crisis benefits, according to the department.

Online applications can be completed by visiting www.compass.state.pa.us. Paper applications are available through local county assistance offices, or downloaded from dhs.pa.gov/citizens/heatingassistanceliheap/.

Officials also urged people to check out energy.gov/energysaver/energy-saver and to ask their utility companies about customer assistance programs.

Additionally, Pennsylvania 2-1-1 East, a social services help line managed by United Way of Lancaster County, has information on other utility assistance that some people may qualify for. To access the help line, dial 211.