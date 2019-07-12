Demonstrators gathered in Penn Square Friday night to advocate for immigrants and call for an end to detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania.

Speakers from several different organizations read accounts from those in detention centers; they also urged the crowd to write to Gov. Tom Wolf and Congress to pass legislation to address the crisis at the border.

Several demonstrators held signs with messages supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. Others showed support for families separated at the border.

One of the speakers was Ian Medina, a member of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Lancaster.

"I use my privilege as a Puerto Rican U.S. citizen to fight for a better immigration system, with a path to citizenship," Medina said. "No human is illegal and families belong together. But the moment to act is now."

The event was co-sponsored by Lancaster Stands Up and CASA.