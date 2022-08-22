A barn caught fire Monday evening in Martic Township, apparently from a lightning strike.

Dispatch reports of the barn fire came in around 5:30 p.m.

Residents told firefighters from Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company that lightning struck the barn near Drytown Road and Pencroft Drive, causing it to catch fire. Officials did not confirm a cause Monday night.

No injuries were reported, and there were no animals in the barn.

The barn contained tobacco and hay, said Rawlinsville's fire chief in charge. Fire crews were able to put out the flames shortly after 6 p.m.