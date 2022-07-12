Sunil Mathew said he was looking out the window of in his office in his home in the 1700 block of Glenbrook Avenue in East Hempfield Township about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when he saw lightning strike a home just down the street. Mathew said there was a loud boom and smoke, as lightning stuck the roof of the garage attached to the home. He said he then went to help the neighbors get cars out of the garage and the “flames kicked up.”

Diane Garber, emergency services coordinator for East Hempfield Township, said there was significant damage to the structure and the two residents, who were in the home at the time, got out safely. One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital, she said.

As for the cause of the fire, Garber said it was “potentially caused by lightning. That's not determined at this point.”

Firefighters from Rohrerstown Fire Company were assisted by other fire companies in the area.