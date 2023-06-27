Editors note: this story has been updated with the official cause of the fire.

Lightning caused the fire that damaged several cottages Monday night at Pleasant View Communities in Penn Township, officials say.

Jonathon Hollinger, president and CEO of the retirement community just outside Manheim Borough on North Penryn Road, said a fire marshal attributed the blaze to a lightning strike.

Local fire companies responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a fire in the 300 block of Red Oak Drive.

The cottage that was struck received the brunt of the damage, and the fire walls between the connected cottages held up well, Hollinger said.

Six residents and two pets in four cottages were temporarily displaced due to fire damage, Hollinger said, and everyone escaped without injury.

According to the nonprofit National Lightning Safety Institute, about 1 in 200 houses are struck by lightning every year.