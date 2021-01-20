Lancaster County could get a brief dusting of snow Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College. But it is unlikely that it will accumulate much.

Scattered snow showers are likely before 9 a.m., with the chance of snow flurries between 9 and 11 a.m., NWS said. Little-to-no snow is expected after that.

NWS said that some snow squalls could impact traffic in the central part of the state, but Lancaster County isn't likely to see much.

Today's high will be near 37, with a breeze upward of 15 mph, NWS said.

Temperatures will rise back into the 40s on Thursday and the weather is expected to be calm and mostly sunny through Monday, according to NWS.

