“Polar bear skin is black,” said 12-year-old Elaina Smith’s father, Dwayne, as he stood in a standing room-only church full of people who loved his daughter, remembering the little things about her, including “random facts” that he will never hear again.

On Saturday afternoon, at Lampeter United Methodist Church, where Dwayne’s father is a pastor, Elaina’s family held her Celebration of Life. With at least 300 people in attendance, the parking lot outside was full, with at least a dozen cars parked scattered across the grass. People from all walks of life honored the family’s request “to honor Elaina's vibrant personality” in a colorful variety of dress, from suits and ties to jeans and sneakers.

The church’s Praise Team offered music throughout the service, which was led by Rev. Andrea Brown, Rev. Catherine Williams and Rev. Jennifer Freymoyer, including Hillsong Worship’s “Shout To The Lord” and Michael W. Smith’s “Above All,” and hymns such as “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” and “There’s a Friend for Little Children.”

Elaina was found dead Feb. 10 in the basement of her Columbia home. Jason Shackelford, 39, of Columbia, is charged in her death. Saturday’s gathering, though, was about celebrating who Elaina was.

Nearly a dozen speakers took part in the two-hour service, including family members Dr. Claudia Smith, Brianna Johnson, Sheriece Smith, Dwayne Smith and Katie Smith, and friends Mary Whittemann, Lauren Winder, Rev. Liz Fulmer, Marty Moore and Rev. Arthur Rettew.

The light Elaina brought to people’s lives was the common theme.

The Rev. Liz Fulmer, a friend of the family, spoke, asking the attendees, “Isn’t it often true we get to know a person more after they die?” She explained that she mostly knew Elaina through her “bragging grandparents,” who adored her, and that Elaina left a massive legacy that brings “light, love and joy.”

“You’ll hear it repeatedly this afternoon, and it’s because it’s true,” Fulmer said, adding that whenever she hears Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire,” she’ll think of Elaina.

Fulmer described losing her own son in August 2021, realizing death doesn’t erase a person.

“Whenever Jesus spoke about death, he never spoke about it as a conclusion,” Fulmer said. “Elaina and all our departed loved ones continue to live … through the parts of their lives that inspire us to do better.”

Elaina was born May 24, 2010, in Lancaster and had five younger siblings, Johnathan, Cameron, Desiree, Aleena and Chloe, according to her obituary. She had two dogs, was learning the clarinet and had recently joined her cheerleading team at the Columbia School District’s Hill Campus. She loved playing with her siblings or snuggling up to watch her favorite National Geographic shows.

“The bond we share has been life-changing and will live on in my heart forever,” said Elaina’s aunt, Sherience Smith, wearing bright pink from head to toe. “Our hearts have been touched by yours in a way that can never be broken. We will laugh knowing your light will never be extinguished.”

Sherience Smith called Elaina “the apple of my eye,” sharing how excited she was when her brother told her he was expecting a baby, so she would be an aunt. She said even though Elaina was her niece, she felt like “the daughter I haven’t had yet.”

Marty Moore, Elaina’s math teacher, said what’s unique about Columbia School District is the high school is grades 7 through 12, so the teachers get to see their students grow up even more. Moore described feeling angry at Elaina’s death, but when her father visited the school, it reminded him of Elaina, and helped him move past his anger into grief.

“Something that always comes to mind is her smile,” Moore said. “That’s what I’ll remember her by.”

Time isn’t guaranteed, said Dwayne, describing how just a few weeks ago, he was planning for his daughter’s first car, saving for her to go to college and thinking about walking her down the aisle. But this celebration of life was an event he never could have guessed and didn’t think he would ever have to plan.

“Find somebody you haven’t talked to in a long time and reach out,” Dawyne said. “We don’t have years. I’m a testament for that today.”

The family also took a moment to thank the Columbia Police Department, especially the investigating officers, as well as the Columbia School District and local churches for their support.

“In this moment, strangers have become friends, and friends have gotten even closer,” said Elaina’s aunt, Katie Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations and letters be sent to 1390 Columbia Ave., Suite 119, Lancaster, PA 17603. Any checks can be sent to the address above, made payable to Dwayne Smith with "Elaina Smith's Memorial Fund" in the memo line. Arrangements were made by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home in Columbia and Landisville. A GoFundMe set up by a family friend to cover expenses for Smith’s funeral had raised nearly $20,000 toward a $50,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.

Shackelford, who was the ex-boyfriend of Smith’s mother, told Columbia police that he raped and killed Smith in her Columbia home the night overnight Feb. 8 into Feb. 9 and hid her body in a freezer, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office. Shackelford has been charged with one count of homicide and one count each of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation in Smiths’ death. He also faces tow countes each of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and four counts of sexual assault related to Elaina’s mother. Shackelford is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

LNP | LancasterOnline does not identify survivors of sexual assault. YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment or assault.