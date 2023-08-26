The story of a Berks County woman who was found dead in 2014 after going missing will be featured on an upcoming Lifetime show.

Lifetime show “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” will air an episode on Ashley Kline at 7 p.m. CST (8 p.m. EST) Monday.

Kline, 23, went missing on Dec. 30, 2013. Hikers found her body on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled she died of “substantial trauma” over her entire body.

Police later charged Adam M. Lynch and Ryan M. Schannauer with beating and stabbing her, then setting her body on fire. At the time, police said the men picked up Kline from her home the night she went missing.

Prosecutors intended to seek the death penalty at trial, but agreed to drop that when Schannauer and Adam M. Lynch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth sentenced Schannauer and Lynch to life plus up to 40 years in prison.

Schannauer sought relief from his sentence, but the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled in 2015 that he had no basis to appeal.