Lancaster County officials are getting a head start this year on making sure the Central Park Pool will be open all summer long. It would be the first full season of operation since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, Director of General Services Bob Devonshire, who oversees the county parks system, won approvals from the county’s salary board to keep hiring incentives in place, including for lifeguards.

Among the provisions are removing a requirement for seasonal employees to have worked at least 200 hours the previous year in order to receive a 5% raise, an increase in starting pay for pool desk staff, and hiring bonuses to be provided to employees at the end of the season.

The bonuses include $200 for completing the hiring process at least three weeks before the pool opens on Memorial Day Weekend, a $100 bonus for doing so after that deadline, but before opening day and a $50 bonus for those who successfully recruit a new lifeguard to the pool.

If the pool opens on time, it would be the first summer since 2019 that it has done so with a full seven-days-a-week schedule. In 2021, the pool maintained a three-days-a-week schedule. Last year the pool opened in July on a weekend schedule and moved to seven days a week later that month.

A shortage of lifeguards plagued many public and private pools across the county and the nation last year. Now, Lancaster County isn’t the only local government trying to be proactive in preventing a repeat of the same situation.

Just last week, the City of Philadelphia announced $1,000 hiring bonuses for lifeguards who apply by April 15 to work at the city’s pools.

This year, “We’re hopeful that the majority will come back,” Devonshire said. “We have already reached out to some, they’re wrapping up their schooling. One has committed to come back unless she gets an early acceptance into medical school.”

Commissioner John Trescot said Monday after the salary board meeting that the county is in a better position to open on time and stay open through the summer. That’s in part because the pool was shut down entirely in 2020 and open only three days a week in 2021.

There were very few returning lifeguards to draw from last year, Trescot said.

“We know that we have a better situation this time,” Trescot said.

Last year, county officials announced in May the pool wouldn’t open because of the lifeguard shortage. In response, the School District of Lancaster, Lancaster Country Day and the YMCA of the Roses offered to help. The effort produced three lifeguards from McCaskey High School and two from Lancaster Country Day, LNP | LancasterOnline reported last year.

The delayed opening also spurred public discussion about how poor and working-class students could get better access to lifeguard training – typically an expensive and physically demanding process. Parks officials are still working with outside organizations to produce a class that introduces students to swimming and other lifeguard skills, Devonshire said.

If the county is able to open Central Park Pool on time, for Memorial Day Weekend, season passes will be back, county officials said Monday.

This year the pool season passes will be $121 instead of $110, if bought before opening day. During the pool season, passes will cost $152, up from $138, officials said Monday.