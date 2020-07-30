Lifeguards rescued a man after he collapsed in Skyline Pool and lost consciousness during a "non-preventable incident" Friday afternoon, according to a local official.

Matt Stopa, director of Manheim Township's recreation and park planning department, would not name the man or give specifics of the incident because of privacy concerns, but said emergency responders took him to a hospital and he's reportedly recovering.

In an email, Stopa identified some key figures in the rescue as lifeguard Susanna Reigner; head lifeguards Grant Dombach and Nicholas Boomsma; and pool manager Isabella Drolet; plus about 12 other people who assisted with anything from CPR to crowd control and directing emergency services once they arrived.

"No guard froze, they followed their training and saved the man’s life," Stopa wrote. "We must also recognize trainer Tim Brown. He attends our mandatory weekly in-service training and ensures guards are properly prepared for an instance just like this."

"Saves" caused by preventable actions happen often in lifeguarding, Stopa said, but rescues like this one don't.

The township closed the pool Wednesday to give staff "a quiet day for themselves," according to a Facebook post.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Manheim Township is proud of our lifeguards," Stopa wrote.