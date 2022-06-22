A Lancaster city man is facing charges after police say he raped a girl with an intellectual disability while working at a residential facility, then threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

David Vazquez, 66, is charged with rape of a mentally disabled person, institutional sexual assault of a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person with mental disability, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats.

The girl told a staff member of Dauphin County Children and Youth that Vazquez sexually assaulted her overnight between June 15 and 16, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Vazquez was working as a life skills worker and was the only employee at the facility at the time the girl said the abuse occurred.

The girl told investigators that later in the night after Vazquez sexually assaulted her, he apologized to her, told her not to tell anyone about what happened and that "he would kill her if he did," according to the affidavit.

Another witness told investigators during an interview Monday that the girl also told them about the abuse. The witness also told investigators they saw Vazquez enter the girl's room multiple times at night and got concerned enough that they follow Vazquez into the room to protect the girl, according to the affidavit.

A criminal docket indicates police filed charges against Vazquez on Tuesday, and that he has not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.