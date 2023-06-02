Life moves pretty fast.

It’s no surprise the simple phrase once uttered by Ferris Bueller in the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” resonated with at least one of the 281 seniors graduating from Warwick High School at Calvary Church in Manheim Township on Friday.

In fact, it was the preface of senior Abigaile Bender’s speech.

“There are no more years, months or days left of school - this is it,” Bender said. “We’re here, the Class of 2023, about to take the graduation stage, and then take the next step in pursuing all of our futures.”

And, while life might move pretty fast, senior Grace Kegel spoke to one thing that, in the moment, seems to last an eternity — traffic jams. But the traffic jams she referred to are life’s plans derailed.

“Somewhere in this challenging year, I realized that being an adult or growing up means so much more than making lists and creating plans,” Kegel said. “Being an adult means re-imagining, recreating and reworking the plan. It means adapting to new situations.”

Then, after pausing for a minor traffic jam in the graduation itself, Principal Kristy Szobocsan announced the Class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian: seniors Christopher Stauffer and Seth Graybill.

Stauffer was also a graduation speaker despite the school’s tradition of picking speakers each year by audition rather than class status.

He encouraged the class to embrace its imperfections and not to be afraid to fail, though as he acknowledged, it might seem humorous coming from the valedictorian.

“As you move forward in life, don’t let the fear of failure hold you back,” Stauffer said. “Remember success is not a straight line but a winding path of ups and downs. So when you stumble, pick yourself up, dust yourself off and keep moving forward.”

Amid the successes and failures, Szobocsan hopes the seniors will also “be good,” as she learned from a late friend and former administrative assistant in the district.

“In a world where we sometimes are quick to judge and make assumptions, being good to people can easily get lost.” Szobocsan said. “Always find your rainbow even in the torrential rain and be good to people because being good to people is a wonderful legacy.”

After all, the days and years go by quite quickly, as Bender underscored in her speech.

“Life moves pretty fast,” she said. “If you don’t stop and look around once in a while you can miss it.”