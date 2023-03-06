Penn State Health is adding an aeromedical helicopter to its fleet and establishing a new critical care transport base at the health system’s East Hempfield Township hospital.

Health system officials along with Life Lion crew members announced the addition of the new aircraft this morning at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center at 2160 State Road.

With the addition of its new aircraft, Life Lion now owns two of the largest aeromedical helicopters in Pennsylvania.

Life Lion Critical Care now has four helicopters along with a ground transportation ambulance. Life Lion helicopters have transported more than 45,000 patients since 1986.

Life Lion serves south-central Pennsylvania, while also transporting patients to hospitals in other states, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

