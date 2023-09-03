“Hi, I’m with the street medicine team, do you need any help tonight?”

On a windy Tuesday at 6 p.m.in downtown Lancaster city, I heard variations of this opening sentence from professionals with the Lancaster General Health Street Medicine program. For almost 18 months, the group, usually a mix of physicians and residents, has taken to the streets of the city every second Tuesday to meet potential patients where they are – streets, shelters, anywhere a person dealing with homelessness might be residing.

I ventured out with the team to get a closer look at the ins and out of turning a place like Binns Park into an ad-hoc doctor’s office, and to see how receptive the community might be for this kind of help. Leading the groupi s Dr. Jared Nissley, a family medicine physician who has been with the hospital since completing his residency in 2017. Shortly after the Street Medicine team launched in 2022, it became a required part of the LGH Family Medicine Residency curriculum, though Nissley said that most of the residents end up excited to take part.The program was born out of discussions among family physicians regarding a surge in homelessness in 2021.

“That's when we made the ask of the hospital and we said, 'Hey, we think this would be more successful and more beneficial for people facing homelessness and also more beneficial to the hospital, honestly, if we put more resources into it,’” said Nissley.

The Street Medicine team has been funded by grants since its founding, receiving first a $10,000 grant from the Pittsburgh-based Street Medicine Institute, and then nearly $25,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Home4Good Program. Though there is no “typical” Tuesday, LGH reported in April that in the first eight months of the program, 60 patients in Lancaster city were provided with basic medical care.

On this night, the team would be rounded out by Elliott Brody, a third-year resident, Brian Talbot, a second-year resident, and Kelsey Bentz, who is not only a first-year resident, but was to be a first-time participant in the Street Medicine rounds that night. The docs are meticulous by proxy – Street Medicine requires not only the proper medicinal book smarts, but also the ability to improvise on a dime.

“First and foremost, you have to think about approaching someone on the street like you're approaching someone in their home - it's not quite the same as if you're approaching someone in your office,” Nissley said.“They didn't necessarily ask you to come, so they might not be interested in talking to you that day.”

Meeting people where they are

Backpacks bursting with first aid kits, water bottles, Narcan and other medical supplies strapped to their backs, the team makes its way from the hospital down Christian Street towards the 200 block of Queen Street, seen by many as a ground zero for homelessness in Lancaster city. We begin in Ewell Plaza, the not-yet-year-old space that borders the Lancaster Public Library, Holiday Inn and offices for this publication, among others. People in swing seats and Adirondack chairs dot the space in the early evening as Nissley makes his way to Tracey, a woman sitting next to a large cart encased with trash bags (all names of individuals experiencing homelessness have been changed to protect their identities).

Nissley spoke with Tracey for a minute before beckoning me over to listen. At first, Nissley stood inquisitively, lending an ear, before taking off his backpack and taking a seat on the ground to listen more acutely to Tracey's troubles. What started with her detailing a few minor ailments turned into something of a short therapy session, with Tracey detailing her worries about an ex-partner who doesn’t take his seizure medication.

“I hate taking my meds, but I do it for my health, you know?” Tracey said, as Nissley affirmingly nodded his head.

Nissley could have simply moved on to the next person once it was clear that Tracey didn’t have pressing issues but he listened on for nearly 10 minutes. It’s one thing to have good bedside manner, but chairside manner? Streetside manner? It's a degree of empathy few people possess.

After handing out some water bottles and Narcan to a few more people at Ewell, we crossed the street to the side of Binns Park, which is still closed off for construction. Nissley asked a man lying down in front of the former Wells Fargo Bank branch if he needed assistance and received a quiet ‘no.’ Seconds later, Nissley did a double take at a man walking down the street that he thought he recognized holding a sign asking for money earlier that day. Nissley stopped the man, they exchanged a few words, and then Nissley walked back, somewhat sheepishly.

“Did you hear that? Nissley asked me.

I had not. It turned out that the man was not unhoused and made sure to let Nissley know with a few expletives.

“I don’t usually get that reaction,” Nissley said.

On the opposite side of Binns Park, the crowd of roughly a dozen people were much more receptive to the team, with some recognizing its members from past visits.

One such man is “Gary,” who had received help from the team in a previous visit for issues with his feet. Gary had tried to make an appointment the last time around but did not have an insurance card. Now that he has one, he can make an appointment, but it shows how fraught the system can be – not only do potential patients have to have an insurance card, Nissley and his team also take care to ensure the patient continues with their established health care provider, even if that is not LGH.

Access to care

By 8:55 p.m., the line outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church extends some 40 people long. The church’s overnight shelter has housed that many people every single night since at least December of 2021, according to Lancaster Food Hub Executive Director Paige McFarling.

Adult men and women can stay from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., and then 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., five days a week.

“We have regulars, and a waiting list,” McFarling said of the shelter. “Our people are like, ‘when are the docs coming in again?’”

While volunteers unwrapped giant Slim Jims and Rice Krispie Treats for their guests, Nissley and his team set up in the kitchen.

Five people form a line and present maladies ranging from mouth pain to Lupus complications. At Ebenezer, the docs have to work slightly quicker as the lights go out at the shelter at 10 p.m.

The last patient of the night is “Luke,” a quiet man complaining of foot issues. With the sheer amount of walking done by people experiencing homelessness, it is no wonder that most of the complications people approached the doctors with were some variations of foot pain.

I remembered something Nissley had mentioned earlier.

“Usual medical problems get amplified outside,” Nissley said.

Luke suffered from two in-grown toenails on his right foot. Due to the time of night and how involved a procedure to remove them was going to be, Nissley recommended that they follow up soon, but not before handing Luke hydrogen peroxide, tape and gauze wrap for his foot in the meantime.

Luke got up from his stool back towards the array of cots in front of the kitchen.

“When do you want these back?” Luke said gruffly, clearly still feeling the pain in his foot.

“Oh, no, those are yours,” Nissley said.

“Oh, cool” Luke said, his tone brightening with surprise. “Thank you!”

As the end of the night came for residents of Ebenezer, so too did it come for the street medicine team, which ambled back up Lime Street towards LGH near 10 p.m.There is no guidebook for street medicine – with the program ramping up in October,the end goal is that everyone, regardless of a housing situation, has access to the basic medical care they deserve.

“We do think that this has potential to help people connect to healthcare in more appropriate ways, so less use of the emergency department and less hospitalizations, which of course has a bottom-line benefit for the hospital,” Nissley said. “But our real goal is to bring the right care to people where they need it.”