For the fourth consecutive year, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital is the fourth-best hospital in Pennsylvania, according to U.S. News and World Report’s latest rankings.

But a repeat appearance next year appears unlikely. LGH’s parent, The University of Pennsylvania Health System, said its facilities will no longer participate in the rankings due to its concerns about data used to assess health care facilities.

LGH, a 525-bed nonprofit hospital that’s part of the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health system, was also ranked first in Lancaster County. The hospital was also ranked nationally for two adult specialties: diabetes and endocrinology, No. 39; and urology, No. 28.

LGH also received high-performance recognition in six adult specialties and 18 procedures/conditions.

In its annual Best Hospital rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 2,000 U.S. hospitals based on a number of factors, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing levels and physician surveys. Hospitals were evaluated in more than 30 medical and surgical services. The top 50 hospitals in each of 15 specialties were nationally ranked. Only 164 hospitals performed high enough to be ranked in one or more of these specialties. U.S. News & World Report also ranked the best hospitals in each region. Four-hundred and ninety-four hospitals were recognized as Best Regional Hospitals in 49 states and 92 metro areas.

LGH was not the only Lancaster County hospital to receive recognition in the latest rankings. Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital, another Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hospital, was nationally ranked as 29th in rehabilitation. UPMC Lititz earned a high-performance recognition for pneumonia treatment, and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital earned high-performance recognition for three procedures/conditions: heart attack, back surgery (spinal fusion) and knee replacement.

Lancaster County’s newest major health care facility - Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center - wasn’t included in the rankings, as it just opened in September 2022.

Critique of rankings

The University of Pennsylvania Health System announced in June that it will no longer participate in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospital” rankings. The health system includes the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health system, which is made up of LGH, Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital and Women & Babies Hospital, as well as numerous outpatient and urgent care locations.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System and the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine together comprise Penn Medicine. In January, the Perelman School of Medicine announced it would stop participating in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Medical School rankings.

Although the health system’s hospitals were still included in this year’s rankings, it said it would no longer participate in the process or results, including submitting information to the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey, which U.S. News & World Report gets data from, promoting any rankings or recognitions its hospitals receive or purchasing the U.S. News & World Report badges required to publicize the rankings.

In the news release, The University of Pennsylvania Health System said its leaders feel U.S. News & World Report’s rankings are based on an outdated view of health care, as they include only information on inpatient care of patients insured by Medicare and don’t take into account outpatient care.

“Underscoring the need for greater transparency and access to more comprehensive quality data beyond the narrow information collected by U.S. News & World Report, the health system is committed to annual publication of consistent, objective performance metrics,” the University of Pennsylvania Health System said in the news release. “Leaders also hope to work with other health systems nationwide to develop standardized measures for self-reporting on quality and performance.”