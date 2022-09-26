Outside construction work will continue until spring on Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s new trauma and emergency department entrance on North Duke Street, but with inside work wrapping up this week most patients will begin using a new public entrance on Thursday.

Moving the emergency department’s entrance from Lime Street back to North Duke Street – which becomes official at 4 a.m. Thursday – is a major milestone in the multi-year, $182 million expansion and renovation of the downtown hospital’s emergency department.

“We’re very excited because we’re going to almost double our square footage by the time we’re done. said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s chief physician executive. “It continues to show our commitment to advanced emergency medical care in the county.”

The shift to a new entrance comes because the hospital is wrapping up construction of the new, 40,000-square-foot building in the 500 block of North Duke Street that includes a simplified registration and check-in department, new waiting areas and new treatment rooms.

“It’s a modernized, streamlined process. It’s going to make it much more effective,” said Brett Levy, vice-chair of the emergency medicine department of Lancaster General Hospital.

With a new part of the emergency department coming online this week, the hospital’s massive expansion project, which began in December 2020, will shift to the renovation of existing areas of the emergency department. Once everything is completed in summer 2024, the hospital will have nearly doubled its emergency department capacity, giving it 95 beds and the ability to handle 140,000 patient visits annually.

The hospital’s previous emergency department, which was designed for 85,000 annual patient visits, saw 118,000 visits in 2019.

Ripchinski says the expansion was driven by increased usage of the emergency department as well as the hospital’s commitment as a Level-1 trauma center to offering comprehensive services to patients.

Ripchinski said emergency room visits had been steadily climbing even before the closing in February 2019 of UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, which had a 16-bed emergency department at its Lancaster city hospital on College Avenue. That hospital’s closure shifted nearly 15,000 annual visits to the North Duke Street hospital, further demonstrating the need for more space, Ripchinski said.

“Bringing advanced medicine to Lancaster is important and so is keeping them here so they don’t have to transfer out,” he said.

Expansion in phases

While the North Duke Street entrance goes live this week, work on the semi-circular patient drop off along North Duke Street won’t be done until the spring. Until then, a temporary drive-in entrance will lead directly into a new parking garage off North Duke Street, just south of the yet-to-be-completed driveway. Both ways in lead to the same lobby where visitors will now have to go through a metal detector.

Until all the work is done on the new outside entrance, pedestrians coming to the emergency department are being asked to use the hospital entrance off James Street, where they will be directed to the new department.

The new emergency department area just off North Duke Street includes 35 patient rooms, including four Level-1 trauma rooms, up from the previous two. Additional triage rooms will open this fall. There are also separate adult and pediatric patient waiting rooms with the children’s waiting room now offering direct views of the ongoing construction of the new driveway entrance. On Monday, a backhoe was excavating the area.

The entire remaining part of the work will continue in phases, with some new rooms opening in December, followed soon afterward by the opening of new parts of the Central Table Eatery, a renovation and expansion of the cafeteria. In all, the Central Table Eatery will have seating for 470, including room for 80 outside.

While 35 new emergency department beds are coming online, the number of available emergency department beds will stay around 65 since other rooms will now be closed for renovation. The emergency room expansion, one of the largest in the hospital’s history, has required frequent shifting of some services to temporary areas as the round-the-clock operation has continued during the construction project.

While construction work is not letting up, Ripchinski says a milestone has now been reached.

“This phase really enables us to renovate the current emergency department,” he said. “By opening up rooms on the new side, we can now begin the renovation of the previous side.”