The 500 block of North Duke Street will be closed this weekend as a 500-ton crane is brought in to hoist steel beams into place as part of Lancaster General Hospital’s $182.5 million emergency department expansion.

Traffic signs will direct motorists to a detour that uses North Prince Street via McGovern Avenue until the early-evening Sunday, according to a press release from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the health system that operates LGH.

Traffic will return to North Duke Street via West Chestnut Street, according to LG Health.

The closure and work, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, could be moved to the following weekend if high winds are in the forecast, said Cody Bost, project manager for the site and at Brownstown-based Benchmark Construction. as of Tuesday afternoon included rain and wind gusts of up to 14 mph, according to AccuWeather.

Ambulance traffic and helipad operations will continue normally over the weekend, according to LG Health.

But in the 500 block of North Duke Street the construction work will mean no on-street parking or pedestrian access on the east side of the street, according to LG Health.

Visitors to the Lancaster General Downtown Pavilion, which houses outpatient and urgent care facilities, can get there from North Christian Street, LG Health said.

After the health system had to delay its emergency department expansion due to COVID-19-related interruptions, the project’s expected completion date shifted to 2022.

LG Health projects the new 40,000-square-foot emergency department to open in September 2022.

LGH initially said the project would cost $115 million, but including related expenses, the total price tag increased to $182.5 million, LG Health spokesperson John Lines previously told LNP | LancasterOnline.

The health system pursued expansion to accommodate a growing demand for emergency care, according to LG Health.