The emergency department expansion project at Lancaster General Hospital will again require road closures at North Duke Street this weekend, beginning Friday evening.

The closure and a detour will be in place from 5 p.m. Friday to early Sunday evening, according to a news release from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Motorists will be redirected at North Duke and McGovern streets to continue south on North Prince Street, LG Health said. Motorists will be able to return to North Duke Street from Chestnut Street.

The street closure is required for a 500-ton crane to lift and move equipment to and from the rooftop of the new emergency department site, according to LG Health.

Access to the Lancaster General Downtown Pavilion and Urgent Care will be available from North Christian Street.

The road closure also means there will be no on-street parking at the 500 block of North Duke Street, and no pedestrian access on the east side of the street, according to the health system.

The expansion project is scheduled to be completed in October, according to LG Health.

The project includes a new dining area, which opened earlier this month.