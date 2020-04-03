Overwhelmed with a wave of support from the community, the county’s largest hospital network has asked a School District of Lancaster teacher raising money to feed health care workers to “wind down” her efforts and go through a new donation process instead.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is asking Chantelle Delaney, a seventh-grade English teacher at Wheatland Middle School, and others looking to donate to call its food services department to better coordinate food drop-offs.

“We are in a unique time in which people are looking to deliver food to us, and we want to make sure we have a process to properly accept those donations,” Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health spokesman John Lines said.

Delaney has raised about $6,000 via social media in less than a week and has scheduled meal drop-offs at various departments at Lancaster General Hospital through April 11, after which she’ll need to direct donations through the hospital.

Lines said the massive amount of support the hospital has received is “both humbling and a bit overwhelming.” The goal, Lines said, is to make the donation process simpler and ensure donations are sustained as the “marathon” that is the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Delaney’s actions, he said, have inspired others to do the same. That’s great, Lines said; the challenge, however, is “at times we don’t know when people will show up with food or donations.”

Delaney said she’s overwhelmed that “one small gesture turned into such an incredible movement by everybody who’s a part of our community,” and she understands why the hospital contacted her.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I totally respect the fact that everybody at LGH is beyond stressed and overwhelmed,” Delaney, 47, of Lancaster, said, adding that she never meant to “add any stress to all of these people who are doing important work.”

Delaney, who is expected to start instructing students online next week, said one of her students’ assignments is to make a drawing or write a note to share with health care workers and others forced to work during the crisis.

Those who want to donate meals to health care workers should call 717-544-7793. To donate facemasks, gowns, hand sanitizer and other items, a community drive-through donation center is in operation at Clipper Magazine Stadium every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. People can also contribute financially to the Lancaster General Health COVID-19 Response Fund at bit.ly/CovidResponseFund.

Related articles