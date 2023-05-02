Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health on Monday informed staff that a mask mandate imposed three years ago at the start of the pandemic is being partially lifted at its different campuses.

LGH Chief Physician Executive Michael Ripchinski sent an email to employees saying masking is now optional in all inpatient and ambulatory Penn Medicine locations outside of Philadelphia, with some exceptions. He cited the declining number of COVID-19 cases nationally as the reason for the change.

According to the email, masking is still required in:

Emergency department waiting rooms.

Inpatient, waiting rooms and ambulatory rooms for oncology or solid organ transplant patients.

Offices dedicated to behavioral health units.

Open hemodialysis units.

Infusion centers.

Neonatal intensive care units.

Any setting where patients request staff wear masks.

The email said staff and patients must mask when any patient has respiratory symptoms, when a staff member is on days eight to 10 after a mandatory seven-day isolation period for a COVID-19 infection or through day 10 after a confirmed high risk exposure or until they have tested negative on days five through seven.

According to data on LGH's website, there have been two COVID-19 related deaths in the past 31 days, four positive inpatients as of Tuesday morning and 31 total deaths for the calendar year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recorded COVID-19 cases are the lowest they have been since June 2021. Deaths are also down globally, 1,052 per week, the lowest it has been since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The CDC's numbers for Lancaster show just two hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county from April 19 to 25.