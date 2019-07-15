Members of Lancaster's LGBT community and their allies kicked off Pride Week on Monday with a noon flag-raising at City Hall.
"I am continually proud to live and work in a city that is affirming and accepting," Karen Foley, a Pride Week co-founder said.
She and other speakers praised Lancaster's government for its inclusive policies and protections.
At the state level, "we believe this is the year" for comprehensive nondiscrimination laws to be enacted, said Todd Snovel, a Lancastrian who is executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, formed last August by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The week culminates Saturday with Lancaster Pride 2019, from noon to 6 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium.