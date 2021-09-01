Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has changed visitation policies for all of its facilities, effective today.

LG Health Patients will now be permitted one designated “care companion,” except under special circumstances, and two visitors will be allowed for patients at the end of life. Visitation from clergy members will also only be allowed for patients at the end of life, according to a press release from LG Health.

“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases to the levels of last February and April, we must once again revise the current visitor policy to best protect our patients, staff and each other,” said LG Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski in a press release.

Screening visitors at all entrances of LG Health facilities will remain in place, and as well as a universal mask-wearing policy.

The health care system has changed its pandemic-related policies several times over the last 18 months. These changes are similar to the set of rules the system implemented back in November, said LG Health Spokesperson Marcie Brody.