Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has joined a national research study using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat others, it announced Thursday.

The trial will focus on hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infections, with doctors at Lancaster General Hospital ordering transfusions based on clinical criteria.

American Red Cross will supply the plasma until LG Health obtains its own from community donors.

People age 16 and older who tested positive for COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for 28 consecutive days may be eligible to donate plasma. More information on donating is at lghealth.org/COVIDplasma or by calling 717-588-1145.

Each donation yields enough plasma to administer to two COVID-19 patients, according to Dr. Sarah Nassau, who is section director of the LG Health Blood Bank and Donor Center.

All the other Lancaster-area hospital systems are also trying plasma for COVID-19 patients.