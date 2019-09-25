Leukemia accounted for almost a third of the 8,827 Pennsylvania hospital admissions for childhood cancer from 2016 through 2018, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

The independent state agency's report showed the second-highest known cause was secondary, or metastatic cancer, at 16% of cases.

Researchers calculated that the state averages about eight childhood cancer admissions a day, and agency executive director said releasing the report in September—Childhood Cancer Awareness Month— "helps to raise awareness on how Pennsylvania children are affected by cancer."

Other findings were:

Those same three years saw 19,121 outpatient visits for childhood cancer, more than half of them for chemotherapy.

Payment for the inpatient admissions was split between commercial insurance at 49% and Medicaid at 45%, with the remainder encompassing "other" and the uninsured.

Pennsylvania's childhood cancer inpatient admissions averaged about 33 per 10,000 residents under age 18. County rates were not adjusted to account for population differences; Lancaster's was below average, at 27 per 10,000 residents.