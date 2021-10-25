Dear readers,

Twenty-six days ago, a sophisticated foreign ransomware attack on Steinman Communications disabled access to much of the technology we use to print LNP and our other newspapers. The criminal attack has posed challenges unlike any other in this organization’s 227year history. We’re still dealing with those challenges.

But in these 3½ weeks we’ve also been inspired by the support, patience and faith subscribers such as you have shown in our organization.

“We greatly value having a local newspaper and we know that these are challenging times we are living in,” wrote one subscriber after reading about the attack. “Thank you for providing our community with this vital service!”