Dear readers,
Twenty-six days ago, a sophisticated foreign ransomware attack on Steinman Communications disabled access to much of the technology we use to print LNP and our other newspapers. The criminal attack has posed challenges unlike any other in this organization’s 227year history. We’re still dealing with those challenges.
But in these 3½ weeks we’ve also been inspired by the support, patience and faith subscribers such as you have shown in our organization.
“We greatly value having a local newspaper and we know that these are challenging times we are living in,” wrote one subscriber after reading about the attack. “Thank you for providing our community with this vital service!”
We’ve been heartened by the trust Lancaster County businesses and residents have continued to place in our advertising team to deliver their messages to tens of thousands of households in the region. You may notice, for example, Lorie DiClemente’s ad seeking the donation of a kidney for her ailing 70-year-old sister, Natalie, in Sunday’s LNP.
“I read newspapers. I like to hold them in my hand,” she said. “I thought this might be an easy way to catch somebody’s attention.”
And we’ve been in awe of the resilience and ingenuity of a staff dedicated to reporting and delivering the news even in the direst of circumstances. Each of the nearly 350 employees across every department of this company has been forced to find new and creative ways to do their jobs. Tasks that had been automated are now being done manually. They take more people and more time.
Those involved with production of the daily newspaper, for example, resorted to driving computer discs holding PDFs of the next day’s pages across town because they had been unable to transmit them over a secure internet connection.
The crews who operate the four-color press are manually spot-checking the newspapers to make sure the cyan, magenta, yellow and black are layered — or registered, in press-hall parlance — properly in color photos because the computer system that typically handles this task is down.
The advertising staff is working with archived graphics because its software systems are inaccessible.
And the reporters, editors and page designers have worked under much tighter
deadlines in the evenings to allow everyone outside the newsroom more time to produce and print the paper. That often means we can’t get late breaking news or nighttime sports coverage in the next day’s paper. We understand this is frustrating to you. We’re frustrated, too.
But we’re also incredibly grateful to you — readers and advertisers — for your patience and continued support, and to our employees for their creativity and tenacity to enable us to continue to serve our community under these most trying of circumstances.
— Robert M. Krasne, chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications — Shane Zimmerman, president of Steinman Communications — Caroline Muraro, president of LNP Media Group — Tom Murse, executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline