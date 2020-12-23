Yes, 2020 was hard. Very hard. There is no denying that.

So, let's take a moment to countdown the good that did manage to come out of it. And then let's kick this year to the curb.

For the next 10 days, we will look back at some of the feel-good moments that we were able to capture and, hopefully, it will bring a little light to your day.

First up, we are highlighting the cute factor. Baby goats. Who can deny the cuteness and warmth of a baby goat?

As reported in our "Good News Roundup" in late May, the Amish Farm and House is home to plenty of cute farm animals. While they were closed because of COVID-19, they were able to share some photos of the eight new baby goats that were born.

These baby goats came in handy, because people couldn't get enough of them during the pandemic. Once some restrictions were lifted, many headed to goat yoga sessions.

The Amish Farm and House hosted goat yoga in late June with classes that featured seven sets of siblings: Pip and Squeak; Forrest and Bubba; Rocky and Rambo; Marky and Luke; Gizmo and Gadget; Leah and Jaxson plus Enzo and Echo.

What good have you found in 2020? Share it with us in the comments.