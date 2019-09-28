An elementary school in Lancaster County is one of the best in the country at closing student achievement gaps.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Education, which on Thursday announced this year’s Blue Ribbon Schools. Letort Elementary School, in Penn Manor School District, was one of only seven Pennsylvania schools recognized as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School.

“The faculty and administration of Penn Manor have engaged in ongoing efforts to ensure that the education our schools provide to all children is world class,” Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said, adding that the recognition is “representative of the education across all Penn Manor schools.”

The federal program annually highlights schools that “serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation,” the Education Department’s website states.

In total, 362 schools in 46 states were recognized.

Letort was acknowledged for its student gains in English language arts, math and science. Its academic growth scores — calculated by the state using standardized test results — consistently trend higher than the state average.

In 2017-18, for example, Letort’s academic growth scores were 83 in English language arts, 76 in math and 88 in science. State averages in each of those categories was 75. The state standard is 70.

Letort’s application states that its success comes from studying student data and fostering strong relationships between students and staff.

“This award,” Letort Principal Carly McPherson said, “confirms what every student and staff member already knows — that Letort is a very special school where the education of our students is our top priority.”