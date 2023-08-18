Labor Day weekend is a bittersweet time for swimmers; a day off from work or school in exchange for the end of swimming season at outdoor community pools.

Luckily, a few local pools will give a proper send-off to the “dog days” of summer.

Dozens of dogs will take full advantage of the water at Lancaster County pools in early September. The annual dog swim events will happen after Labor Day weekend before the pools are drained and closed for the season.

Pools have varying rules and requirements in place to keep all participating dogs safe, healthy and happy.

Ephrata Community Pool, 418 Vine St., Ephrata, will also host a Dog Days of Summer Dog Swim at the end of its season. Details have yet to be released, but will be added to this post when available. In the meantime, look for updates on the pool’s Facebook page or by calling the pool at 717-738-9268.

Here are four other spots where your pup can have one last dip in the water this summer.

Lititz Springs Pool Doggie Swim

Where: Lititz Springs Pool, 201 Maple St., Lititz

When: 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Cost: $10 per dog.

Rules: Bring proof of rabies vaccine, licensing, a leash and supplies to clean up after your dog. Do not bring your dog if they are not friendly.

More information: lititzrec.com, facebook.com, 717-626-5096.

Doggie Dip

Where: Southern End Community Association Pool, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

Cost: $5 per dog. Proceeds go toward maintaining the Southern End Community Association grounds and programs.

Rules: Bring proof of shots or vaccinations. Call the office ahead of time to confirm how many dogs you will bring.

More information: secarec.com, facebook.com, 717-806-0123.

Pooches in the Pool

Where: Conestoga Pines Pool, 200 Arthur E. Morris Pkwy., Lancaster

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

Cost: Free.

Rules: Bring proof of rabies vaccine, a leash and collar. All dogs must be spayed or neutered. Guardian must be 16 years or older. Pre-registration is required and must be done before Sept. 8 at lancasterrec.org.

More information: facebook.com, 717-392-2115.

Mike Schaeffer Doggie Dip

Where: Millersville Lions Club Pool, 314 N. Prince St., Millersville

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9.

Cost: $10 per dog. All proceeds go to a charity of Schaeffer’s choice.

Rules: No vaccines or licenses are required.

More information: facebook.com, 717-872-2071.