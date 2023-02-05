The Watchdog this week shines his light on a dark topic, prompted in part by three letters to the editor after this paper carried two separate articles recently on the subject of light pollution and the value of the night sky as a resource worthy of protection.

A Dec. 20 Associated Press article (in the print edition) reported a recent study found artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10% brighter annually — faster than the 2% rate of change scientists previously estimated.

Three days later, the paper carried a Spotlight PA article on efforts to fight light pollution in north-central Pennsylvania, home to Cherry Springs State Park, the state’s only “Dark Sky”-certified park and one of just two such parks on the East Coast.

As someone who is awestruck and humbled looking up at the Milky Way, at Cherry Springs and elsewhere, these articles struck a nerve with The Watchdog and got him wondering about local municipal efforts.

It’s not just that excessive illumination is a nuisance. There’s a growing body of knowledge of the negative effects of too much light: altering human’s circadian rhythms and sleep cycles, affecting bird migration and plants. And wasted light has an economic and environmental cost: the International Dark Sky Association estimates light pollution costs some $3 billion a year — and that was based on 2011 figures.

The Watchdog also wanted to look into concerns raised by one of the letter writers.

LBC lighting

Thomas Morton lives on a hill in Upper Leacock Township, three miles east of Lancaster Bible College. He complained that lights installed at the school’s stadium in 2018 have altered his view of the night sky. The lights are on most of the night, he said, irrespective of whether athletic games are scheduled. The impact is worse in winter when trees are bare, he said.

The Watchdog trotted over to Morton’s house on a recent overcast evening. Indeed, the clouds were illuminated by the college’s lighting as The Watchdog looked west across Amish farm fields and toward Manheim Township, where the school is located.

“You're looking at all Amish farmland. That's why it's so dark (without those lights). These are all preserved farms here,” Morton said.

Years ago, Morton said, he and his wife would ride their bikes to the area and look at stars. About 25 years ago, the land — which he said was all infertile scrubland — was for sale, so he bought it and built his house.

“I'm big on the night sky. It's nothing for me to be out here and identifying some of the stars and the planets. … OK, you let (the college's lights) go. You don't whine about it,” Morton said. “Well, the next thing you know, there's another (bright light somewhere else). They say, ‘Well, you know (the college has) had theirs for X amount of years.’ ”

The Watchdog contacted the college asking if it’s gotten complaints about the lighting and what the lights are used for.

The marketing department responded with an emailed statement: “Lancaster Bible College installed the lights at Donald H. Funk Field according to code in 2018 and complies with local ordinances. In addition to serving our students, the facility allows LBC to serve thousands of people through local community and organizational partnerships.”

Municipal regulation

Another letter writer, Bob Preston, of Manheim Township, is a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America and is on an advisory panel of the International Dark Sky Association working on an educational program.

The Watchdog called Preston for his thoughts on light pollution.

Like the saying “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” so are concerns about lighting, Preston said.

“There is a difference between light pollution and light trespass,” Preston said. Light pollution, he said, is what people generally think about when they’re talking about the cumulative effect of lights on the night sky, also known as skyglow.

Light trespass is exactly what it sounds like: unwanted light. Preston gave as an example a neighbor’s porch or security light shining into your bedroom.

Regulating something like light pollution in the night sky is more difficult than regulating your neighbor’s light, or the lights a new convenience store can use, he said.

“It’s very difficult to borderline impossible for municipalities to set up metrics for violations of a dark sky ordinance,” he said.

On the other hand, municipalities can do things such as require developers to use fixtures that cast light downward, and regulate the location, brightness and how far light can extend, Preston said.

“In an aspirational world, it would be great to say, ‘Let’s see what we can do to control uplight,’” Preston said.

The Watchdog checked with a sampling of the county’s municipalities about lighting ordinances.

Andy Bowman, Manheim Township’s assistant manager, said that philosophically, he understands the well-intentioned idea of regulating light directed up into the sky, but questioned how it could be achieved, let alone enforced.

And he noted the complexity given Pennsylvania’s 2,100 municipalities: one municipality could have an ordinance, but a neighboring one might not and light from its community could spill over.

Douglas Smith, chief planner for the city, said the city has been requiring International Dark-Sky Association-compliant lighting for years.

“It was further refined in 2020 to include more specific standards, including a maximum of 3,000 kelvins color temperature, which has impacts on both human sleep cycles and nocturnal wildlife, among other things. In general, land developers are required to use directional, dark-sky compliant, and low temperature lighting,” Smith said in an emailed statement. “These regulations are in place to prevent nuisance glare for residents, maintain the beauty of our night skies, and limit the impact we have on urban wildlife. The city also aims to balance those goals with well-lit walkways and good environmental design that is conducive to public safety.”

Porter Stevens, a senior planner with Lancaster County Planning Department, said while the issue is on the planners’ radar, it’s not something they deal with regularly. Primarily, it comes up when municipalities update their planning codes, which are submitted to the county planners for comment.

If the updates address lighting issues, Stevens said, county staff recommend that municipalities use consistent and standard definitions.

Fade to black

As with so many things, humans have manipulated the natural world to suit their needs, often with unforeseen or unintended consequences. Light is just one example.

“When it became nighttime, it was supposed to be night. Not daytime, not stuck in an office or stuck in a manufacturing facility with lights … We live in a 24-hour world. It’s not how we were created,” Preston said, adding it would be just as unnatural to live in perpetual darkness.

“I’m not a tree hugger…. I’m not one of those who think we should all cut the electricity and go live in a cage somewhere,” Preston said. “But I am smart enough to realize that where we live on this earth, and the United States in particular, are not the conditions we all lived in or under.”

The Watchdog realizes progress and growth can’t be stopped. But maybe, just maybe, organizations, governments and individuals could agree to do more to preserve that awe-inspiring night sky.