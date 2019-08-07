Residents of Warwick School District came out in droves Tuesday to contest a proposed $7.1 million athletic field house that critics say would be wasteful of taxpayer dollars.

About 50 residents attended a meeting the school board scheduled specifically to answer questions regarding the field house — which would feature locker rooms, restrooms, concession stands, storage areas, bleachers and ticket booths — and a districtwide feasibility study the district conducted in 2016.

By a show of hands, about two-thirds of attendees said they did not support the proposal. The district, however, contends the field house may be necessary to accommodate athletes and students taking physical education classes who need a safer, more readily accessible space to rest, recover, change and shower.

That’s in addition to the high school gymnasium and locker rooms, which district officials say are in desperate need of renovations following decades of neglect.

“I can see sprucing up what we have, but let’s not recreate the wheel,” Dave Hilbert, of Lititz, told the board.

Craig Kimmel and Erin Hoffman, of RLPS Architects, shared an overview of the results from the feasibility study and the several public forums and focus groups that followed. Architects have also recommended renovations to Warwick High School and Beck and Kissel Hill elementary schools.

A field house was originally proposed in 2008, but school board members at that time shelved the project. Now the board is revisiting the idea.

But many in attendance Tuesday still questioned the cost, the need and how the district is going to pay for it.

“Can we think outside the box to update what we have instead of (building) the field house?” Katie Donmoyer, of Lititz, asked the board.

Nathan Wertsch, the district’s chief financial officer, expressed that the district would not need to raise taxes for the field house, and the district would pay for the project using bonds.

The district, he reminded residents, didn’t raise taxes this year. It also has about $7.3 million in capital reserves.

School board President Michael Landis expressed frustration after the meeting over the community’s questioning.

“I think it’s a lack of information,” he told LNP. “We’ve had the information on the website for two-and-a-half years now.”

Asked about the field house’s projected cost, Landis said he had “no idea,” saying he wasn’t “an expert” and pointing out that it hasn’t gone to bid yet.

“We have not made any decisions,” he added. “We’re looking at possibly putting it out to bids to see where we’re at, like we were 10 years ago.”

Previous board presentations by RLPS marked the cost at around $7.1 million. Additional options included a new track, additional parking, a turf hockey field and resurfacing the football field, which, together, could cost up to $3 million.