Less than half surveyed Lancaster County residents willing to take COVID-19 vaccine; experts say that's likely to change

A survey showing less than half of Lancaster County residents would take a COVID-19 vaccine may not be an accurate reflection of current attitudes.

The survey questions were asked to 2,094 Lancaster County residents by the United Way of Lancaster County and Franklin & Marshall College between September and November. However, national surveys have shown that the population of people willing to be vaccinated has increased since the fall.

For example, The Kaiser Family Foundation vaccine monitor showed an increase in people saying they were “definitely/probably going to get it” grow from 63% in September to 71% in December.

Nonetheless, Lancaster County leaders are taking the survey results as a warning that there is much to be done in the effort to ensure enough residents take a vaccine to achieve the “herd immunity” that will greatly limit the spread of the virus.

The survey was suggested by United Way as a means to determine what the greatest areas of need would be during the pandemic, said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County.

The survey’s preliminary data shows that there wasn’t a big discrepancy between residents of the city and residents of the county who said they would be willing to be vaccinated — 52% of city residents and 47% of county residents said they would be inoculated.

‘Herd Immunity’

To reach “herd immunity,” roughly 70% to 80% of the population that is eligible to get the vaccine needs to be inoculated, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“Forty-eight percent is not sufficient to be able to cross that threshold of herd immunity,” he said.

Adalja said that getting greater participation will be dependent on people seeing their friends and family get vaccinated, but also a public health campaign with facts about the vaccines to combat anti-vaccine messages.

The survey did not ask the reasons people said they were unsure or not willing to take the vaccine, said Emily Marshall, assistant professor at F&M’s department of Sociology and Public Health. A second round of surveys, expected to be launched in February, will ask that question, she said.

Economic impact

The survey also showed that COVID-19 has had serious effects on the country’s economic security in areas such as income loss, employment loss and food security, Marshall said.

“Increasing the numbers of people vaccinated in our community and beyond, plus continued vigilance in the simple public health protocols of mask wearing and social distancing, is the path to alleviate the economic impacts of the virus,” said Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Tom Baldrige, president and CEO of Lancaster Chamber, said that polling has indicated that employers tend to be one of the most trusted sources of information to the public.

“I strongly encourage all businesses to be a conduit for vaccine information and promote and incent COVID vaccinations for their workplace,” he said. “The sooner we can get to a 70-plus-percent vaccination rate in Lancaster County, the sooner we can get back to normal.”

Community Outreach

However, getting information about the vaccine out to individuals throughout the county will be difficult without a public health department to create a coordinated approach, said Ressler.

The conversation about starting a public health department at the county level — which has been ongoing for decades — re-ignited early on in the pandemic, but were quickly put aside. Instead, the county commissioners appointed a public health emergency advisor for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ed Hurston, the appointed advisor, did not respond Wednesday afternoon to questions about how the county plans to educate residents about the vaccine.

For Ressler, one of the main areas of concern highlighted by the survey is the low percentage of the survey’s overwhelmingly white respondents who said they would take the vaccine.

Demographically, the survey participants skewed overwhelmingly white — with 4% Black or African American, 2% Asian and 3% classified as other.

“If you look at the study, that study indicates that 90% of the respondents are white ... if the majority of white folks aren’t willing to take it, the extrapolation (for communities of color) is staggering,” he said.

Only 14% of Blacks and 34% of Latinos reported trust in the safety of the vaccine, according to a survey released last month and conducted in part by the NAACP.

Blanding Watson, the president of the NAACP Lancaster chapter, said his organization recognizes that vaccine acceptance by communities of color is a challenge and has already started holding community virtual meetings with physicians to get factual information out to those interested.

“It all boils down to the racist practices that people of color, Blacks specifically, that they have experienced with experiments throughout the years,” he said. “That’s why we’re holding these to educate these communities of color, so they are aware of what is happening with the vaccine and what’s all involved with the process and how it’s being administered and the science behind the vaccine.”

Watson said he himself is planning on taking the vaccine when it becomes available, adding, “each person should consult with their medical provider before taking any vaccine.”

The Lancaster city administration already held one public information session to provide an overview of the vaccine, said Mayor Danene Sorace.

“We know that the best way to prevent sickness and death and restart our economy is through vaccination,” Sorace said. “I’m eager to get my vaccination and encourage those with questions to rely on medically-accurate, verifiable information.”

By the Numbers 94% of those surveyed said they wear a mask.

62% said they avoid public spaces, gatherings or crowds.

59% reported visiting the house of a friend, relative or neighbor in the past week (in the fall)

47% said they visited a bar, restaurant or club in the past week (in the fall)

39% reported household income loss due to the pandemic. Of the households that lost income: 58% covered their expenses with credit cards or loans

28% used their savings

14% borrowed money from friends or family

18% said financial strain due to COVID-19 was “severe”

63% of households with income lost applied for unemployment