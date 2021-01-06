A survey conducted between September and November found that less than half, 48%, of Lancaster County residents were willing to take a COVID-19 vaccine -- 20% said they were unsure and 32% said they would not take the vaccine.

The United Way of Lancaster County and Franklin & Marshall survey sampled 2,094 county residents — 648 residents of Lancaster City and 1,446 residents located in other parts of the county.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau July 2019 estimate, the population of Lancaster County is about 545,724 and the city’s population is around 59,265.

The preliminary survey was made public on Tuesday, according to One United Way Lancaster.

The survey also found that 28% of respondents pointed to a lack of information about testing locations as a barrier to getting tested for COVID-19.

Here are other preliminary findings from the survey:

94% of those surveyed said they wear a mask.

62% said they avoid public spaces, gatherings or crowds.

59% reported visiting the house of a friend, relative or neighbor in the past week (in the fall)

47% said they visited a bar, restaurant or club in the past week (in the fall)

39% reported household income loss due to the pandemic. Of the households that lost income: 58% covered their expenses with credit cards or loans 28% used their savings 14% borrowed money from friends or family



Source: United Way of Lancaster County

