More than two weeks ago, School District of Lancaster’s top pick for superintendent withdrew, and since then and the school board has held three meetings.

Yet the board still has no plan for what to do next.

That’s according to board President Robin Good, who told LNP | LancasterOnline this week she wasn’t sure when the board will begin discussing its next steps.

“When I get that, I’m going to let you know,” she said after this week’s school board meeting.

Ricardo (Rocky) Torres withdrew his candidacy due to “unsuccessful contract negotiations” March 6, a day before the board had planned a vote to finalize his contract. The special education administrator with Seattle Public Schools was selected by the board Feb. 21 from a pool of three finalists that included Chicago Public Schools special education administrator Stephanie Jones and Acting SDL Superintendent Matt Przywara.

During this week’s board meeting Goodson thanked the community for its patience but offered no new information.

“I would like to say the school board would like to thank the entire school community for their patience as our board continues to discuss our next steps in the search process for our new superintendent,” Goodson said. “As we continue with discussion, we will report our progress.”

Prior to and after Tuesday’s meeting – and after the board’s March 14 meeting – the board met in executive session but Goodson told LNP | LancasterOnline the superintendent search was not part of the discussion in those sessions.

Filling a vacancy

But time is running out if the board plans to have its next superintendent begin July 1.

According to the state Department of Education, an acting superintendent’s contract cannot be extended beyond one calendar year. Przywara’s one-year contract as acting superintendent ends July 4.

The board “will be actively considering its options going forward to ensure it has someone fulfilling the superintendent … responsibilities in compliance with the Public School Code before the expiration of the current acting superintendent appointment,” district spokesperson Adam Aurand wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this month.

The state Department of Education doesn’t have an answer, however, on what happens if the district is unable to find a superintendent before Przywara’s term as acting superintendent expires.

“Because PDE does not regulate the appointment of acting superintendents, districts should confer with their solicitor or other qualified counsel to review legal options for dealing with a pending vacancy in the superintendency,” wrote PDE Communications Director Casey Smith in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

An acting superintendent is only intended to fill a vacancy when it is “impossible or impractical” to elect a permanent superintendent, Smith wrote in an email.

On its website, PDE doesn’t specify qualifications for an acting superintendent. Pennsylvania School Code does not require that an acting superintendent hold a superintendent letter of eligibility.

A superintendent letter of eligibility is earned through obtaining a graduate degree, with experience in educational-related work and by having “good moral character.”

PDE does provide a form board members must fill out when appointing an acting superintendent which requires the board to name the candidate and provide a signature from the Board President and Board of Education.