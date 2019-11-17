Tonight marks the peak time for the Leonids meteor shower, but chances are low that Lancaster County will see it.

It's a perfect storm of inopportune events.

The moon is in its waning gibbous phase, which means that most of the moon will be visible and bright. This month's full moon - the beaver moon - was Nov. 12, so the moon will be bright for a while yet.

For smaller meteor showers, like the Leonids, it's better to watch when it's closer to being a new moon, as the night sky will be darker, according to EarthSky, a website that specializes in the cosmos.

Even if the moon was in a dimmer phase, Lancaster County's weather conditions won't be optimal for viewing meteor showers.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions for Sunday night into Monday morning are forecasted to be mostly cloudy.

There will be two more meteor showers this year: the Geminids and the Ursids.

Remaining astronomical events in 2019

- Full cold moon, Dec. 12

- Geminids meteor shower, Dec. 14

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Ursids (small) meteor shower, Dec. 21 to 22

For past astronomical coverage