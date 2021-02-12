Leon "Buddy" Glover, School District of Lancaster's first Black principal, who became known for his fervent pursuit to support kids from disadvantaged communities, died Thursday, two days after having a massive stroke. He was 71.

Glover, whose career at SDL spanned three decades, from 1971 to 2004, was a tutor, principal, assistant superintendent and interim superintendent. He was one vote shy of becoming superintendent in 2008, when the job went to former Pennsylvania Secretary of Education and current Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President Pedro Rivera.

Family, friends, former colleagues and students remember Glover as a lover of family, a staunch advocate for students and their education, an avid encourager and someone who routinely put others before himself.

"You couldn't ask for a better brother," Bonnie Glover, 67, told LNP | LancasterOnline in a phone interview from the hospital Thursday.

Whether it was a birthday or a holiday, he'd never forget you, Bonnie Glover said. If you'd make it into the newspaper, he'd clip it out and send it to you. If someone needed a place to stay, his door was always open.

Every year, he'd help manage an elaborate family reunion trip. He'd publish newsletters each week about his family and even created an annual calendar with all of the family's birthdays.

During Christmastime, he'd bring out his massive collection of teddy bears, which grew as students and colleagues gifted him one after another. He probably had more than 1,000, his sister said.

"He used his life to better others," Bonnie Glover said. "He was an encourager. He'd get on you, but he was there to support you through so many things."

History with SDL

A 1967 McCaskey High School graduate, Leon Glover went on to play football and study history at Gettysburg College, where he was the only Black student to graduate in his class four years later. He then earned a master's degree in guidance and counseling from Millersville University and a principal certificate and superintendent letter of eligibility from the University of Pennsylvania.

He became the school district's first Black principal when he was hired to run what was then Edward Hand Middle School. The school, now temporarily dubbed Southeast Middle School, is undergoing a name change. Many who knew him are calling for the school board to rename the school after Leon Glover.

"Edward Hand Middle School needs to be named after him," Denise Gobrecht, 64, of East Lampeter Township, said.

Gobrecht, a 1974 McCaskey graduate, taught for 34 years, including 27 in Lancaster. She started at the school district as a field hockey coach in 1986, when Leon Glover hired her. Things, however, didn't go smoothly at first.

At the first summer practice, only seven girls showed up. Gobrecht needed 11 to form a team. So, after learning about the poor showing, Leon Glover took the list of girls who signed up and called every one of them. The next day, 55 girls showed up to practice.

When he was a principal at McCaskey, when the high school served grades 10 through 12, Leon Glover, who was an avid walker and never drove, walked or bused to every incoming 10th grader's house, met their families and discussed what the transition to high school would be like.

He was also known for his wide smile and charming sense of humor.

Remembering Glover

When Trevor Keller, now 55 and living in Tampa Bay, Florida, was a senior at McCaskey, he played the lead role in the play "My Fair Lady." For the part, Keller had to light a real cigar and pretend to smoke it. Before opening night, Keller got a note while in homeroom requesting his presence in the principal's office. The note, he said, mentioned something about smoking on school grounds.

When he got to the office, Leon Glover started drilling him about being seen smoking on school grounds and warned he could be suspended. After making him sweat a little bit, the principal started to laugh. Leon Glover took the note, wrote something on it and handed it back to Keller. "Break a leg Henry… enjoy your cigar on stage!" it read.

"He played it really well," Keller said. "He should've been an actor himself."

These kinds of thoughtful gestures — not to mention his signature Converse sneakers — are what made him a memorable figure at the school district and within the community.

"Those who served with Mr. Glover recall his large grin that rarely left his face and the many miles he traveled on foot to visit students in their homes," Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said in a statement. "He no doubt influenced countless students and staff in positive ways."

Lancaster NAACP President Blanding Watson lauded Leon Glover for his work within the community, particular with local youth. “Mr. Buddy Glover will be sadly missed in the Lancaster Community,” he said in a statement. “He was a very important black public figure in local Education and the community as a whole.”

Most recently, Leon Glover was working with a small group from the city's 7th Ward on an oral history project.

The Rev. Louis Butcher, who retired from Bright Side Baptist Church, which Leon Glover attended, in 2017, was a member of the group. Butcher recalled growing up with Leon Glover on Green Street — the same street Olympian Barney Ewell lived on —and admiring his desire to better his community and stand up for issues like racial justice.

When Butcher was in college, he, Leon Glover and eight others formed a Christian singing group, called Gospel Monarchs, and performed throughout the tri-state area for two years.

"We had an old station wagon that we rolled around in, and it was just a great deal of fun," Butcher said. "Rather than being into mischief, we were in a Christian singing group."