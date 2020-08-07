A Turkey Hill store in Leola was temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

The store at 284 E. Main St. was closed Thursday so it can be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew, the company said in a statement. It will reopen “in the next few days,” it said.

Officials did not say when the employee tested positive, but said that other employees at the store have been contacted and advised to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended guidelines.”

The Turkey Hill at 901 Nissley Road temporarily closed Aug. 1 after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus.

