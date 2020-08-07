A employee at a Leola Turkey Hill tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the store to close on Thursday for cleaning and sanitizing, according to a press release.

The store is located at 284 East Main Street in Leola.

Turkey Hill closed at 5 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to reopen in the "next few days," according to the press release.

An industrial cleaning crew was called in to clean the store.

Officials did not say when the employee tested positive, but said that other employees at the store have been contacted and "advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines."

This is the second Turkey Hill store to close since Aug. 1 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

