Nancy Reifsnyder’s aunt saw the young girl’s potential early on, telling her she was going to be a “great seamstress.”

“That stuck to me,” Reifsnyder said, recently recalling what her Tia Pepa said to her more than six decades earlier. “Then, in sixth grade, I took a sewing class and I said, ‘that’s it.’”

On May 1, the culmination of Reifsnyder’s passion came to an end when she closed her namesake bridal boutique after 43 years of helping countless Lancaster County families celebrate some of the most important moments in their lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic and her desire to retire moved the 76-year-old to close her small shop at 595 N. Franklin St. in Lancaster city, where it operated since 1984. Before that, the business operated from her Leola home.

“I have to steam and sanitize dresses. I don’t want people getting sick in my shop. My hands are drying out from all of the alcohol,” said the mother of three, grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of one. “It’s just time for me to go.”

But despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic and wanting to spend more time with her family, the decision to close the shop was not easy.

“This is not just a store;” she said, “this is my life.”

That was a sentiment shared by her eldest son.

“Even though her eyes are failing her now and she has a hard time working on detail, this craft will forever be a part of her,” said Eric Reifsnyder, 48. “This was more than income for her — it is her passion.”

Chasing her dream

Nancy Reifsnyder left her native Puerto Rico in 1963 for New York City, where she got a job at a garment factory and met a designer who taught classes at a college in Manhattan. She enrolled at the college to develop her skills as a seamstress.

“It was exciting and overwhelming moving to New York. I never saw buildings so tall,” Reifsnyder said. “In Puerto Rico they teach basic English, but not enough to have a full conversation. I had a lot to learn. I even cried some nights being away from family.”

Five years after landing in the Big Apple, Reifsnyder arrived in Lancaster and lived with another aunt on Columbia Avenue. She got a job working in the cafeteria at Franklin & Marshall College.

“When I came to Lancaster, I thought I was the first Spanish-speaking lady here,” she said.

After working for F&M, she got a job at SLC Fashions in Blue Ball.

“There I met my husband, so I knew I had to stay,” she said.

Harry Reifsnyder worked in the sample department at SLC and was skilled in the mechanic trade.

“My husband was also a creator. He helped me to sew,” she said. “He never went for a dream without me beside him.”

Nancy Rios Rivera became Nancy Rios Reifsnyder in 1970.

Eric Reifsnyder said his father being German American and his mother being Puerto Rican made for an interesting dynamic.

“They both grew up on a farm, but in two completely different cultures,” he said. “They remind me of the ‘West Side Story’ without the street fights. Their union showed us to work hard and love each other unconditionally beyond differences.”

The Reifsnyders moved to Leola in 1978, where they raised their three children — Eric, Scotty and Laura — and started a business that would become Reifsnyder’s Bridal Boutique. Three seamstresses who worked for the Reifsnyders at their home would later follow them to their shop in the city.

“When we started, I worked through language barriers. I learned that people can speak any language, but they know how to view a sketch,” Nancy Reifsnyder said. “It’s a way of communicating.”

Working from home eventually took its toll.

“I remember one Thanksgiving there were several people outside trying to get into the house,” she said. “It was constant. Early in the morning, late at night, we were working, which was difficult for our family and marriage.”

Everything Reifsnyder made from her Leola home was made from scratch, which eventually became an issue.

“It became too expensive to get the materials, pay seamstresses and deal with taxes and regulations,” she said. “There weren’t (many) people creating anymore. More people wanted something they could buy already made.

“So, I decided to start my retail store.”

Most important investments

The Reifsnyders purchased the Franklin Street building in 1984.

“When we purchased this building, it was falling apart,” Nancy Reifsnyder said. “My husband did a lot of work in the place.”

Harry Reifsnyder died in 2007 at the couple’s Leola home, one month shy of their 37th wedding anniversary. He was diagnosed with lung cancer six years earlier.

“He never said he was dying,” Nancy Reifsnyder said. “He said, ‘I’m leaving,’ and I said I’m going with you. He was my rock in tough times.”

Reifsnyder said during hard times, she’ll close her eyes and imagine her husband beside her. She said sometimes she can feel his presence.

The couple’s love for each other was evident in the way they treated their customers.

Reifsnyder recalled a time when she helped a family whose mother died.

“They didn’t have a burial dress. I told them to pick one, and I didn’t even look at the price,” Reifsnyder said of giving them the dress for free. “The mother dreamed to be buried in a white dress, and I gave her her dream. The look in her daughter’s eyes touched me.

“My husband hugged me and said, ‘See, that’s what you’re here for.’”

From helping a family cope with a loss to helping another celebrate a milestone, Reifsnyder said the shop’s most important investments were made in its customers’ lives.

Danielle Hammond, 33, of Lancaster, remembers trying on dresses for her quinceañera, a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday that is traditionally observed in Latin American cultures to mark her transition to adulthood.

Hammond recalled being one of 15 people at the shop to try on dresses for her big birthday celebration.

“We had the shop to ourselves. It was an exciting moment shopping for the most important dress in my culture, other than my wedding dress,” Hammond said. “Having this memorable experience at a locally owned shop, owned by a Latina, who understands the importance of this celebration in our culture made it distinctive and unforgettable.”

Time to enjoy the memories

Reifsnyder is taking her sewing machines back to her Leola home, where the family business began more than four decades ago. She said she’ll donate any leftover inventory from her shop to nonprofit organizations.

As for the building on Franklin Street, it will be leased to the owner of Vizion Beauty, the next-door nail salon that plans to expand into the space.

“The building is owned by my mom, but with my help we’re focusing on managing the property,” Eric Reifsnyder said. “I made a promise to my father before he passed to look after my mom, and this is my time to do so.”

In the meantime, Nancy Reifsnyder has entered a new chapter in her life: retirement.

Reifsnyder said she wants to spend time and teach values and cultural heritage to her grandchildren and great-grandchild. At least one of her grandchildren, Leah Bragg, has developed a passion for sewing, recently making a pillow for her grandmother for Mother’s Day using a sewing machine Reifsnyder gave to her.

“It’s an honor to know that she picked up on grandma’s gift,” she said.

And while Reifsnyder hopes her legacy lives on, she realizes her boutique’s time has come to an end.

“I think it’s time for me to enjoy the memories made in this place,” she said.

“It breaks my heart to leave, but I have to let go. I want to sit in a hammock and dream after years of creating other people’s dreams.”