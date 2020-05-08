A Leola restaurant is one of two Pennsylvania restaurants leading a proposed class action lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported earlier this week.

Log Cabin Restaurant and Bloomsday Cafe in Philadelphia filed the lawsuit on May 6, five days after a Commonwealth Court decision that the PLCB had violated a 2016 law by not allowing wines that aren't available in state stores to be delivered directly from wine purveyors to restaurants.

The law was also supposed to eliminate a handling fee, which cost restaurants upward of $1.75 per 750-milliliter bottle after taxes. PLCB continued to charge the fee.

In the recently submitted proposed class action, restaurants like Log Cabin continued to pay the handling fee and had to bear the cost of driving to the state store to pick up the order, costing the business money that, under the 2016 law, should've never been charged.

According to the Inquirer, the PLCB brought in $10 million or more since June 1, 2017, when direct supplier-shipping was supposed to be integrated into the special-order system, "which accounted for $112.8 million of the state system's $2.5 billion in sales," the Inquirer reports.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We will review and respond through appropriate legal channels, however we won’t comment publicly on active litigation,” PLCB spokesperson Elizabeth Brassell told the Inquirer.

For more Lancaster County news: