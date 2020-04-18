When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors meeting, April 16.

What happened: The board unanimously approved keeping the Leola community pool closed for the summer season in light of the COVID-19 emergency.

Background: The Lancaster YMCA manages the outdoor pool. Township Manager Michael Morris reported the Y has laid off almost all of its 400 employees. He said it would be a monumental task to hire the personnel to run the pool and meet all the necessary cleaning and social distancing precautions to cope with the virus. He said the earliest the pool could be opened would be July 1 and even then it would be a questionable proposition. Morris thought it would be very difficult for a lifeguard to keep people 6 feet apart and deal with all the related issues.

Quotable: “They’re talking about social distancing into the fall, till the end of the year. I don’t think you can do that in a swimming pool situation with a bunch of kids,” Vice Chairman Hal Leaman said.

Real estate taxes: The board approved extending the deadline to pay real estate taxes to Dec. 31. The customary 10% penalty for payment after April 30 will be reduced to zero. This was designed to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 on the township’s taxpayers.

Annual audit: Maher Duessel Certified Public Accountants presented Upper Leacock with a clean bill of audit health for 2019 via teleconference. Manager Jennifer CruverKibi said there were no exceptions.

Zoning ordinance: The board once again tabled an amendment to allow some animals in backyards as long as neighbors do not complain.

Next meeting: The board meets again Thursday, May 21.