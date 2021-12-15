A Leola man grabbed a shotgun and intimidated a child during a domestic dispute with a woman Tuesday afternoon, according to West Earl Township police.

Matthew Allen Lapoint, 52, grabbed the shotgun during a fight with a woman at an unspecified West Earl Township address at 4:06 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause. The affidavit did indicate what caused the fight.

Lapoint entered the home and retrieved the gun after being struck by the woman, police said. He then walked past the girl with the gun, telling her he loved her as he closed the door behind him.

The girl later told police she feared for both her safety and Lapoint’s, unsure of what he was going to do with the gun.

Police later found two shotguns and a shotgun shell inside the residence. Lapoint is prohibited from owning firearms after having been convicted of aggravated battery in Florida in 1995.

Officers arrested Lapoint on Tuesday and charged with him with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Lapoint.

Judge Denise Commins set Lapoint’s bail at $100,000. He was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting bail Wednesday, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge David Ashworth on Dec. 23.

Lapoint has previously pleaded guilty to numerous offenses in Pennsylvania dating back to 1996, including simple assault, criminal trespass and robbery in 1997, according to court records.