A Leola man died after police say a vehicle hit him in Manheim Township.

Emergency crews responded at 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck. First responders found 71-year-old Gordon Kopf lying in the roadway unconscious and with serious injuries, police said.

Kopf later died of his injuries at Lancaster General Hospital. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined on Monday that Kopf’s cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death was accidental.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Kopf stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Police continue to investigate and anyone who saw the crash to contact Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401, extension 0.