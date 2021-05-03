The pandemic and his own criminal case may have slowed him down, but “Mr. 17540” is still publicly confronting would-be child predators and shaming them on social media.

Justin Perry’s most recent target was Mervin Kinsinger, a 25-year-old Amish man from the Ephrata area, who had a following on TikTok, though his account is no longer accessible.

In his brash signature style, Perry, who is known on YouTube and social media as Mr. 17540 for his Leola ZIP code, confronted the man at the Sheetz on Oregon Pike in West Earl Township last Thursday.

Kinsinger arrived in a horse and buggy.

That was a first for Perry.

“If I didn’t do it myself, I would think it was fake,” Perry said Monday of the encounter, which was posted Friday on YouTube and has been viewed more than 96,500 times.

Perry accused Kinsinger of intending to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex - instead, it was Perry, who created a bogus TikTok profile. Perry said other people made him aware of Kinsinger and his apparent interest in girls.

A man who identified himself as Mervin at a cell phone number registered to a Mervin Kinsinger hung up on a reporter Monday and did not respond to a follow up text seeking comment.

On the roughly nine-minute video, Kinsinger tells Perry he was “just going to give her a carriage ride,” but later as Perry’s camera records the encounter, he acknowledged a sexual interest. But, he added, he probably wasn’t going to go through with it.

“If she wanted to back out the last minute,” Kinsinger said. “I’m not going to rape anyone.”

Kinsinger also, at Perry’s direction, takes Perry over to his buggy and shows Perry a Twisted Tea and a Miller Lite that were apparently talked about as the meeting was set up. The alcoholic tea was for himself and the beer was for the girl, Kinsinger said.

Perry ends the video by telling Kinsinger to “get out of the city I live in.” He also said he usually records the license plate of his subjects’ vehicles, but notes the buggy doesn’t have a license.

West Earl Township Police Chief Eric Higgins had been unaware of Perry’s most recent activity until asked about it by a reporter Monday.

After watching the video, Higgins said he would be assigning a detective to investigate.

“We have an obligation to look into it,” he said.

Perry said he hadn’t contacted police because he didn’t want to bother them and figured if they wanted to investigate, they could easily find him.

Higgins, as have other law enforcement members, also criticized Perry’s vigilante activity.

“It’s unsafe,” he said. “Sooner or later, somebody’s going to get hurt.”

Meanwhile, Perry is waiting for his own criminal case to resolve in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Last September, he was charged with assaulting and restraining a woman at his home. Perry’s attorney at the time denied the woman’s accusation. A trial date has not been scheduled.