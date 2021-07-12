The Leola man who made a name for himself by confronting would-be child predators and shaming them on social media has accepted a plea bargain to resolve a case in which he was accused of assaulting and restraining a woman last year.

Justin Perry, 35, had been charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment in the Sept. 30 incident.

On Friday, he entered an Alford plea to the summary harassment charge in Lancaster County Court and was ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus court fees. The two more serious charges were dismissed.

In an Alford plea, a defendant pleads guilty but is able to maintain innocence. In doing so, the defendant concedes the charge would likely be proven had the case gone to trial. It is a conviction.

“Frankly, he just wanted this matter concluded,” his attorney, Edwin Pfursich, said Monday.

The woman told West Earl Township police that Perry had grabbed her, which caused her to fall into a coffee table and cut the back of her head, according to court documents. She also said he shoved her onto a bed where he then head-butted her and blocked her from leaving the room several times.

Perry is known as "Mr. 17540" — Leola's ZIP code — for his vigilante activities. He has conducted several dozen stings, some of which resulted in criminal charges and at least two convictions of his targets.