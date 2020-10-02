The Leola man who made a name for himself as a self-styled vigilante by confronting would-be child predators and shaming them on social media has been charged with assaulting and restraining a woman at his home Wednesday.

Justin Perry, 34, grabbed the woman around noon Wednesday, causing her to fall into a coffee table and cut the back of her head, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by West Earl Township police.

Perry also shoved her onto a bed, straddled her, poked her in the head and head-butted her in the rear of the head, according to the affidavit, and blocked her from leaving the room four or five times.

The woman called for emergency medical services and was treated, but declined to be taken to a hospital. Perry fled after another household member confronted him, police said. He turned himself in Thursday after police issued a warrant for him.

Perry is free on $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before New Holland District Judge Jonathan Heisse.

Perry referred questions to his attorney, Steven Breit, who was not immediately available Friday.

Perry is known as "Mr. 17540" — Leola's ZIP code — for his vigilante activities, though his Facebook page appeared to be down Friday and his Twitter account has not shown any recent vigilante activity.

Earlier this year, Perry said his predator-catching efforts were on hold because of the coronavirus.

From 2018, Perry conducted about three-dozen stings, some of which resulted in criminal charges and at least one conviction of his targets.

