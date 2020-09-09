The Leola branch of the Lancaster Public Library system, which has been closed since March 14, will not reopen, the library announced Wednesday.

The move came after a unanimous vote by the Lancaster Public Library Board of Trustees to permanently shutter the branch at 46 Hillcrest Ave., citing fiscal and safety challenges brought on by COVID-19, officials said.

“We are very grateful for the support of the Leola Branch patrons over the years and have been honored to serve as a resource for the nearby community,” Board of Trustees president Aaron Sherman said in a news release. “The Board and staff of the library are committed to ensuring that access to books and materials for Leola patrons does not diminish in the least.”

The branch was too small to properly implement social distancing guidelines for browsing, according to the news release.

In addition, a potential sale of the building the library branch shares with Upper Leacock Township would have created a financially unfeasible move for the library, the release states.

About 3,400 patrons called the Leola branch home, according to Leigh Kaliss, manager of community engagement for Lancaster Public Library. The patronage was comparatively much smaller than the nearly 9,000 cardholders in Mountville and 42,000 in Lancaster city.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Patrons of the Leola branch will automatically become members of the Lancaster city branch located 8 miles away, at 125 North Duke Street, the library announced.

Holdings unique to the Leola branch, such as the juvenile graphic novel collection and new book titles will move the city branch, although the titles have always been available system-wide and will continue to do so.

“Though this is a time of change, Lancaster Public Library trustees are excited by what the future holds," Sherman said. He added the future library expansion at Ewell Plaza "opens up a world of opportunity for the library to become even more a part of the fabric of our community.”

This story is developing. Please check back later for updates.