A Lehigh County woman drugged an underage girl and forced her to perform sexual acts, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Treasure R. Marshall, 19, of Allentown, was charged with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

Those charges stem from a series of assaults that took place at a Warwick Township residence in May 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The then-13-year-old girl told investigators she had slept at Marshall’s residence for several nights, during which she was subjected to sexual assaults, police said.

Marshall, 18 at the time, first gave the girl a drink that she later believed had been drugged, then aggressively subjected the juvenile to sexual acts, according to the affidavit.

The girl awoke to find scratches on her arms and legs, she told investigators.

Investigators became aware of the assaults in April 2021, after the girl told Lancaster County Children and Youth that she had been assaulted by Marshall, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to court records.