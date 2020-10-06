School District of Lancaster board members expect to vote on an application for a soccer-infused charter school in the city later this month.

The proposed charter school’s fate, however, may already be sealed.

Several Lancaster school board members on Tuesday denounced the application over its apparent lack of community support, lackluster curriculum and questionable budget.

The proposed charter school, called the AFCLL Academy Charter School, would serve students in grades five through eight and focus on educating children through sports, particularly soccer. Its plan is to serve about 100 students starting in August 2021, with the hopes of doubling enrollment in five years.

Applying for the school is a group led by AFC Lancaster Lions pro soccer club founder Brian Ombiji.

The board is expected to vote on the application at its Oct. 20 meeting.

Ombiji seemed optimistic over the phone Tuesday following the board’s discussion, despite the board’s negative tone.

“I think they will vote well,” said the 38-year-old Ombiji, a longtime soccer player who emigrated from Kenya to the United States in 2002. “I think they will vote with a mindset of helping the children and really seeing the need for the school.”

After being lambasted by the board for the application’s deficiencies a week prior, Ombiji said Tuesday that he submitted three letters of support: two from local businesses and one from a parent whose children went through Lancaster schools. He also said he submitted new budget information, including an approved grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Ombiji declined to share how much the grant was for and which businesses wrote the letters. The application’s initial budget listed a nearly $5 million deficit after five years.

Even with the additional information, board members didn’t seem pleased.

“A restaurant CEO is not the same as a community organization that cares for children,” Kareena Rios said of the letters of support.

Salina Almanzar called the proposal “the exact opposite of what a charter (school) looks like in our district.”

David Parry called the school more of a soccer program that has a “side hustle in education.”

He said the lack of support and questions over the budget will likely lead him to vote no in a couple weeks.

Asked for the new documents submitted by Ombiji, school district spokesman Adam Aurand said the soonest the district could share them was today because board members hadn’t yet reviewed them.